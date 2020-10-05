Everett caught his only target for 10 yards and scored a two-yard rushing touchdown during Sunday's 17-9 win over the Giants.

Plus-athleticism has always been Everett's calling card, and it wouldn't be surprising to see creative head coach Sean McVay continue finding ways to incorporate him into the offensive attack. Additionally, with Everett in the final year of his rookie contract, the Rams might also want to utilize him more before deciding how to approach. After all, the organization did invest a second-round selection in the South Alabama product in the 2017 draft. For the time being, Everett's fantasy value is probably limited to settings with premium scoring for tight ends.