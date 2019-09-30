Rams' Gerald Everett: Scores first TD
Everett caught five of eight targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 55-40 loss to the Buccaneers.
The second-quarter score was Everett's first of the season. Aside from the TD, he posted nearly identical numbers to Tyler Higbee (four catches on seven targets for 41 yards) and even when Jared Goff is forced into a shooting match, the Rams' tight ends only see half the target volume of a Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods. Everett remains on the fantasy radar in deep formats due to the offense he plays in, but for the most part he's only worth consideration as a bye-week fill-in.
More News
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Minimal production with Higbee out•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Primed for increased role•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Plays second fiddle in opener•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Stands out at offseason program•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Blanked by Pats•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Contributes 50 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4