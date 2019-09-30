Everett caught five of eight targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 55-40 loss to the Buccaneers.

The second-quarter score was Everett's first of the season. Aside from the TD, he posted nearly identical numbers to Tyler Higbee (four catches on seven targets for 41 yards) and even when Jared Goff is forced into a shooting match, the Rams' tight ends only see half the target volume of a Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods. Everett remains on the fantasy radar in deep formats due to the offense he plays in, but for the most part he's only worth consideration as a bye-week fill-in.