Everett caught one of three passes and scored a four-yard touchdown during Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jaguars.

Everett's first career touchdown came late in the first quarter and gave the Rams the lead for good. Everett started the season off with a bang, with catches of 39 and 69 yards in his first two games. He has just three receptions since then, and the trouble is more than just the emergence of fellow tight end Tyler Higbee, who saw 46 offensive snaps to Everett's 18 on Sunday. The Rams' "fixed" passing offense has reverted in recent weeks. After second-year quarterback Jared Goff started off the first three games of the season with a cumulative quarterback rating of 127.4, he's fallen off with a 66.5 rating over the past three games, in big part due to some tough matchups. That drop makes it difficult for supplementary targets like Everett to get much work in.