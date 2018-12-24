Everett brought in five of six targets for 28 yards and rushed twice for 16 yards in the Rams' 31-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Everett continues to progressively carve out a larger role in the offense, as he now has 14 receptions (on 20 targets) for 103 yards to go along with Sunday's two carries over the last three games. The 24-year-old's bump in usage has largely come in the absence of Cooper Kupp (knee), and all signs is that it will continue into Week 17 against the 49ers and through the coming postseason.