Everett (back) is on track to play Sunday against the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Everett is officially considered questionable, but coach Sean McVay said Friday he expects him to play and that doesn't appear to have changed heading into Sunday. The 26-year-old likely will still need to be cleared via a pregame workout before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but he's currently expected to play in Philadelphia.