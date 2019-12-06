Play

Everett (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

A hyperextended knee will keep Everett in street clothes for the second straight contest. While he remains in recovery mode, the Rams will roll with Tyler Higbee as their primary tight end, though Johnny Mundt also is on hand to bolster the position.

