Everett caught his only target for 39 yards during Sunday's win over Indianapolis.

Quarterback Jared Goff connected with Everett on an impressive 39-yard completion that the tight end had to adjust for and secure while falling to the ground. While Everett only played 29 of 65 offensive snaps, his athleticism is going to get him on the field more as the season progresses. The fantasy upside is there, but sophomore tight end Tyler Higbee is going to be involved in the passing attack, and Jared Goff spread the ball around Sunday. There are likely too many mouths to feed for Everett to be a reliable option most weeks.