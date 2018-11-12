Everett hauled in both of his targets, picking up 15 receiving yards as well as his first touchdown since Week 13 of last season during Sunday's 36-31 win over Seattle.

It's encouraging that Everett snapped a 13-game scoring drought with his 10-yard touchdown catch from Jared Goff, but what's more crucial to his sustainability as a fantasy asset is the volume of work that he's garnering in terms of target share. Sure, it's nothing that will make him a week-in, week-out TE1 by any stretch of the imagination, but the second year man from South Alabama has averaged three targets per game since Week 5, compared to four combined targets through Los Angeles's first four games of 2018. In the headliner matchup of Week 11, Everett will be opposing a Chiefs defense that ranks bottom 10 in both receptions (52) and receiving yards (700) allowed to tight ends.