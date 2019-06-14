Everett made a strong impression throughout the offseason program, including an emphasis on improving as a blocker, Clarence Dennis of the Rams' official website reports. "I think the game's slowing down for [Everett]," coach Sean McVay said. "He's playing with some patience, he's got great aggressive hands where he can step to the football. I think you're just seeing a guy gain confidence, gain experience."

Already the team's best pass-catching threat at tight end, Everett should push for Tyler Higbee's starting job if he narrows the gap in blocking ability. The 2017 second-round pick came on strong in the second half of last season, with 23 of his 33 receptions and all three of his touchdowns occurring in a seven-week span during November and December. The Rams used more two-TE formations during that stretch in an effort to compensate for the absence of Cooper Kupp (knee), who tentatively is expected back for Week 1 of 2019. It's difficult for the Rams tight ends to account for more than a handful of targets per game when Kupp, Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Todd Gurley all are available.