Rams' Gerald Everett: Stands out at offseason program
Everett made a strong impression throughout the offseason program, including an emphasis on improving as a blocker, Clarence Dennis of the Rams' official website reports. "I think the game's slowing down for [Everett]," coach Sean McVay said. "He's playing with some patience, he's got great aggressive hands where he can step to the football. I think you're just seeing a guy gain confidence, gain experience."
Already the team's best pass-catching threat at tight end, Everett should push for Tyler Higbee's starting job if he narrows the gap in blocking ability. The 2017 second-round pick came on strong in the second half of last season, with 23 of his 33 receptions and all three of his touchdowns occurring in a seven-week span during November and December. The Rams used more two-TE formations during that stretch in an effort to compensate for the absence of Cooper Kupp (knee), who tentatively is expected back for Week 1 of 2019. It's difficult for the Rams tight ends to account for more than a handful of targets per game when Kupp, Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Todd Gurley all are available.
More News
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Blanked by Pats•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Contributes 50 yards•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Kept in check in Week 17•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Sees increase in touches during win•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Heavily involved against Eagles•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Garners seven looks against Bears•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Is Zero-RB still a thing? Do running backs matter? Dave Richard looks at the state of the position...
-
QB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How should you tackle the quarterback position in 2019? Dave Richard breaks it down and gives...
-
WR Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How many elite wide receivers do you want on your team? Dave Richard looks at the state of...
-
TE Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Can you afford not to take one of the Big Three at tight end? Dave Richard looks at the state...
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Fantasy Football 2019 rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...