Everett (wrist) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The Rams' entire tight end room is injured at the moment, with Tyler Higbee (knee) still sidelined at practice and Johnny Mundt (groin) showing up Thursday as limited. Per Cameron DaSilva of USA Today, coach Sean McVay expects both Everett and Higbee to play Sunday versus the Bears, but Friday's injury report will reveal their chances to do so.

