Rams' Gerald Everett: Still limited Thursday
Everett (wrist) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
The Rams' entire tight end room is injured at the moment, with Tyler Higbee (knee) still sidelined at practice and Johnny Mundt (groin) showing up Thursday as limited. Per Cameron DaSilva of USA Today, coach Sean McVay expects both Everett and Higbee to play Sunday versus the Bears, but Friday's injury report will reveal their chances to do so.
More News
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Tending to wrist injury•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Big volume in loss to Steelers•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Kept in check by Bengals•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Back on track with big Week 7•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Limited to nine receiving yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Thursday Night Football sees the return of James Conner, but the injury report is still littered...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...