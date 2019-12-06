Play

Everett (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Until he makes his presence felt on the practice field, Everett will be hard-pressed to be available for game action as he recovers from a hyperextended knee. Higbee will dominate the TE snaps in the Rams offense as long as Everett is sidelined.

