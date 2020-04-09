Rams' Gerald Everett: Still valued by McVay
Coach Sean McVay believes he can do a better job utilizing Everett in the Rams offense, Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire reports. "Really, really excited about what Gerald Everett's going to do," McVay said Monday. "I think Tyler Higbee did a phenomenal job, but I think Gerald Everett's a guy that I've got to do a better job of utilizing his skill set because he's a difference-maker."
Everett appeared on track for his long-awaited breakout as recently as early November, averaging 55.6 yards and 8.2 targets over a five-game stretch Weeks 5-10. He slowed down over the next couple games and then suffered a knee injury, opening the door for Tyler Higbee to go wild in December. Higbee is now locked in as the Rams' No. 1 tight end in the first season of a four-year, $29 million extension, but Everett could also see a decent share of snaps and targets if McVay increases his usage of two-TE formations. Of course, that involves the sacrifice of taking Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods or Brandin Cooks off the field, assuming Cooks isn't traded at some point in the coming months. In any case, Everett is entering the final season of his rookie contract, and quite possibly his final season with the Rams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunter Bryant prospect profile
The 2020 tight end class isn't strong at the top, but Hunter Bryant might be the best receiving...
-
4/8 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is joined by Will Brinson and Sean Wagner-McGough of the Pick Six Podcast to draft...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Damien
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
PPR mock draft exit survey
Where do the rookies fit into an early PPR redraft league before the NFL Draft?
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
PPR mock draft: How rookies fit
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor leads the rookie class in our April PPR mock draft.