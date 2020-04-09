Coach Sean McVay believes he can do a better job utilizing Everett in the Rams offense, Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire reports. "Really, really excited about what Gerald Everett's going to do," McVay said Monday. "I think Tyler Higbee did a phenomenal job, but I think Gerald Everett's a guy that I've got to do a better job of utilizing his skill set because he's a difference-maker."

Everett appeared on track for his long-awaited breakout as recently as early November, averaging 55.6 yards and 8.2 targets over a five-game stretch Weeks 5-10. He slowed down over the next couple games and then suffered a knee injury, opening the door for Tyler Higbee to go wild in December. Higbee is now locked in as the Rams' No. 1 tight end in the first season of a four-year, $29 million extension, but Everett could also see a decent share of snaps and targets if McVay increases his usage of two-TE formations. Of course, that involves the sacrifice of taking Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods or Brandin Cooks off the field, assuming Cooks isn't traded at some point in the coming months. In any case, Everett is entering the final season of his rookie contract, and quite possibly his final season with the Rams.