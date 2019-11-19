Play

Everett caught his only target for 20 yards in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Bears.

Despite Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Robert Woods (personal) being inactive, Everett couldn't draw Jared Goff's eye in this prime-time matchup. While Goff has been noticeably better at home this season, Everett's performance gets a boost on the road. The third-year pro has recorded 22 receptions for 276 yards (12.5 YPC) in five road games compared to 13 for 109 (8.4 YPC) over the same amount of home contests.

