Everett caught five of nine targets for 32 yards during Sunday's 28-17 loss to Miami. He played 52 of 95 offensive snaps.

Everett didn't capitalize on his season-high nine targets Sunday, and in particular, his drop on 3rd and 5 from the Miami 30 late in the game was costly. He was also the target when Dolphins' safety Eric Rowe intercepted Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff in the second quarter. It wasn't a strong showing from Everett, but the entire offense struggled to find a groove after their opening drive touchdown. It's also important to keep the target volume in context. Goff attempted a season-high 61 passes. Additionally, with fellow tight end Tyler Higbee returning to the field in Week 8, Everett's probably best viewed as a high-risk, medium-reward fantasy option moving forward.