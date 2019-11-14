Rams' Gerald Everett: Tending to wrist injury
Everett (wrist) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Everett is beginning to hit a bit more on a weekly basis. Helped along by double-digit targets three times in the last five games and 8.2 looks per game over the last six, he's posted a 28-322-2 line during that stretch. Considering he fit in some activity while Tyler Higbee (knee) did not Wednesday, Everett is the healthier of the Rams' top two tight ends.
More News
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Big volume in loss to Steelers•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Kept in check by Bengals•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Back on track with big Week 7•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Limited to nine receiving yards•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Ascent continues in narrow loss•
-
Rams' Gerald Everett: Scores first TD•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Jamey Eisenberg provides his start and sit calls for Week 11 wide receivers, with some big-name...