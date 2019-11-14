Play

Everett (wrist) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Everett is beginning to hit a bit more on a weekly basis. Helped along by double-digit targets three times in the last five games and 8.2 looks per game over the last six, he's posted a 28-322-2 line during that stretch. Considering he fit in some activity while Tyler Higbee (knee) did not Wednesday, Everett is the healthier of the Rams' top two tight ends.

