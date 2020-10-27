Everett caught four of five targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 24-10 win over the Bears.

Everett topped Los Angeles' depth chart at tight end with Tyler Higbee (hand) sidelined and capitalized with a 12-yard touchdown to close the third quarter. That marked Everett's first score of this season, and his five targets also set a new high for this year. Although it's worth noting reserve tight end Johnny Mundt finished with three grabs for 47 yards Monday, Everett still figures to benefit most should Higbee miss more time, with a Week 8 matchup in Miami next on the schedule.