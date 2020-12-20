Everett is under evaluation for a head injury during Sunday's game against the Jets.
If Everett enters the concussion protocol, Johnny Mundt likely will have an increased alongside lead tight end Tyler Higbee. Everett had a 15-yard catch on two targets before he departed.
