Everett was not targeted in Sunday's 33-0 win over Arizona.

Everett's athleticism from the tight end position and high draft status led some to wonder whether Sean McVay might deploy him as his west-coast version of Jordan Reed. Though Everett scored his first career touchdown last week, he has reeled in multiple passes just once this season, way back in Week 2. He appears to be falling out of favor in Los Angeles as he not only trailed starter Tyler Higbee in snaps on Sunday, but also fell behind fellow reserve Derek Carrier 22 to 18.