Play

Everett (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Arizona, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Everett hyperextended his knee during Monday's 45-6 loss to Baltimore, and while he was able to rejoin the contest, he was then held out of practice Wednesday through Friday. His absence could leave Tyler Higbee in an every-down role, and it also decreases the overall competition for targets.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories