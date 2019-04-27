The Rams selected Gaines in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 134th overall.

The Washington product is a country-strong defensive tackle prospect that can play over the center or in the one-technique. Gaines (6-foot-1, 312 pounds) managed to rack up 55 tackles as a senior thanks in part to his high motor and excellent play strength. He'll be a run-stuffer for the Rams but it's unlikely that Gaines would be more than a rotational piece for them early in his career.