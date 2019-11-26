Play

Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Accounts for all of Rams' points

Zuerlein connected on both of his field-goal attempts during Monday's 45-6 loss to Baltimore.

The veteran kicker hit from 32 and 46 yards during the second quarter and accounted for Los Angeles' entire offensive production. Zuerlein's been held to just eight field goals and 10 extra points through the past five games, and with the Rams' offense struggling, his fantasy value is trending in the wrong direction.

