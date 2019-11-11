Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Another mediocre week

Zuerlein connected on one of his two field-goal attempts and converted his lone extra-point kick during Sunday's 17-12 loss to Pittsburgh.

Zuerlein's miss came from 56 yards, so it was hardly a chip shot, and the miss isn't as concerning as his dwindling opportunities. The Los Angeles offense is struggling against formidable defenses, and it's hurt the kicker's numbers in three of the past four games. His fantasy value is beginning to decline.