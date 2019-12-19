Play

Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Another missed practice Wednesday

Zuerlein (quadriceps) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Zuerlein has been sidelined this week while rehabbing a strained quadriceps. The development has spurred the Rams to explore other options, as coach Sean McVay told Thiry on Monday. To date, though, the team hasn't added another kicker to the 53-man roster or practice squad, so Zuerlein remains the in-house option to handle such duties Saturday in San Francisco, assuming he's active.

