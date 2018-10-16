Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Approaching return to action

Coach Sean McVay believes "there's a chance" Zuerlein (groin) returns for Sunday's contest at San Francisco, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Zuerlein has been tending to a groin injury since pregame warmups before a Week 2 matchup with the Cardinals. In the meantime, the Rams have cycled through a pair of kickers, the latter of whom (Cairo Santos) has wrapped up the Rams' scoring with veritable game-winning field goals in back-to-back games. The Rams could continue to roll with Santos until Zuerlein is 100 percent.