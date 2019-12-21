Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Available Saturday

Zuerlein (quadriceps) is active for Saturday's game at San Francisco, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Zuerlein didn't practice this week due to a strained right quad, but his availability nonetheless was contingent on his ability to kick Friday. When the Rams didn't sign another kicker before this game, it was a sign that he got through the session without issue. He'll look to fare better than he did against the 49ers in Week 6, when he didn't attempt a field goal and made his sole point-after try.