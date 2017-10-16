Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Bounces back in Week 6

Zuerlein connected on both his field-goal attempts and converted three extra-point kicks during Sunday's 27-17 win over Jacksonville.

After missing his first field goal of the campaign last week, it was encouraging to see Zuerlein rebound with a perfect showing Sunday. He's now converted 17 of 18 field-goal attempts and all 18 of his extra points. With Los Angeles proving to be a capable offense, Zuerlein should remain a solid fantasy asset.