Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Busy in Week 12 win

Zuerlein connected on one of two field-goal attempts and all four extra-point kicks during Sunday's 31-9 win over Arizona. His missed field goal was from 57 yards.

The veteran hasn't been as efficient this season with an 86.2 field-goal percentage, but he's had enough kicking opportunities to mitigate the decline. After all, Zuerlein has hit 21 field goals and 26 extra-point kicks through the past nine games. He continues to be one of the more reliable fantasy kickers.