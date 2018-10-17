Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Cleared to return Sunday

Coach Sean McVay said Zuerlein (groin) has been cleared to return for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

The announcement was forecast by Tuesday's release of Cairo Santos, who filled in for Zuerlein the past two contests. With a four-game absence behind him, Zuerlein will look to build upon his sole performance of the season Week 1, when he hit four of five field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries against the Raiders.