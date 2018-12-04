Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Continues strong stretch

Zuerlein connected on three field goals and hit all three of his extra-point kicks during Sunday's 30-16 win over Detroit.

The veteran has now hit 15 of 16 field-goal attempts and 20 of 21 extra-point kicks over his past six games. Not only is it an impressive stretch, but it affirms his status as an elite kicker in the fantasy ranks. Zuerlein projects to remain a top option with Los Angeles continuing to score in bunches and also in pursuit of the top seed in the NFC.