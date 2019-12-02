Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Converts six kicks

Zuerlein made two of three field-goal attempts and all four extra-point attempts during Sunday's 34-7 win over the Cardinals.

Zuerlein converted a couple chip shots from 27 and 33 yards, but he missed wide left from 41 yards during the first quarter. It's was a much-needed performance for the Los Angeles offense after a few down weeks, and a matchup with Seattle awaits in Week 14. The 31-year-old has already missed six field goals this season -- his most misses since 2015 -- with most of his struggles coming in the 40-yard range (4-for-9).