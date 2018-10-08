Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Could be back for Week 6

Zuerlein (groin) may return for a Week 6 game in Denver, Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Rams had originally been hoping to get their kicker back for Week 5, but he ended up missing a fourth consecutive game. Given his strong track record along with the impressive state of the Rams offense, Zuerlein will be an elite option at his position whenever he's able to play again.

