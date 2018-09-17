Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Could miss some time
Coach Sean McVay said he isn't sure how much time Zuerlein (groin) will miss, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
McVay suggested the Rams may sign another kicker, hinting that Zuerlein is in danger of missing at least one game. The team turned to punter Johnny Hekker for a chip-shot field goal and a PAT after Zuerlein suffered the groin injury during Sunday's 34-0 win over the Cardinals.
More News
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Won't return to game•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Suffers groin injury•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Hits four field goals in Week 1•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Connects on two of three attempts Saturday•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Full-go at training camp•
-
Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Limited in offseason workouts•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2