Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Could miss some time

Coach Sean McVay said he isn't sure how much time Zuerlein (groin) will miss, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

McVay suggested the Rams may sign another kicker, hinting that Zuerlein is in danger of missing at least one game. The team turned to punter Johnny Hekker for a chip-shot field goal and a PAT after Zuerlein suffered the groin injury during Sunday's 34-0 win over the Cardinals.