Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Could return Week 5

Coach Sean McVay said Zuerlein (groin) may return for Week 5 at Seattle, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Zuerlein seems to be progressing a bit faster than expected, though he's far from a lock to make it back. Given his status as an elite kicking option in the fantasy world, it's a situation worth monitoring Wednesday when the Rams release their first injury report of the week .

