Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Dealing with strained foot

Coach Sean McVay said Zuerlein suffered a foot strain in his plant foot during Sunday's NFC Championship Game win at New Orleans, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

During the contest, Zuerlein struck true on two point-after tries and four field-goal attempts, including a 48-yarder to send the game to overtime and from 57 yards out to lock up the victory. Zuerlein has yet to practice during the bye week, but the injury isn't expected to affect his availability for the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 against the Patriots.