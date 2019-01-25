Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Dealing with strained foot
Coach Sean McVay said Zuerlein suffered a foot strain in his plant foot during Sunday's NFC Championship Game win at New Orleans, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
During the contest, Zuerlein struck true on two point-after tries and four field-goal attempts, including a 48-yarder to send the game to overtime and from 57 yards out to lock up the victory. Zuerlein has yet to practice during the bye week, but the injury isn't expected to affect his availability for the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 against the Patriots.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...