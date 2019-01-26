Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Ditches injury designation

Zuerlein (foot) didn't practice Friday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports. However, Zuerlein doesn't have a designation on the Rams' injury report.

Zuerlein donned a boot on his left plant foot in the aftermath of the NFC Championship Game. While Zuerlein's injury was described as a strain, coach Sean McVay nonetheless was confident that the kicker would be available for the Super Bowl. With the removal of his designation, Zuerlein appears to be good to go more than a week out from the season-ending contest. No matter, he still must get through another week of preparation unscathed to do so.

More News
Our Latest Stories