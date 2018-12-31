Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Enters playoffs in solid form
Zuerlein connected on two field-goal attempts and six extra-point kicks during Sunday's 48-32 win over San Francisco.
The veteran's solid Week 17 showing upped him to an eighth-ranked 87.1 field-goal percentage among all kickers with at least 30 attempts this season. He also hit 35 of 36 extra points and projects to have plenty of opportunities to continue his strong production in the postseason. Looking ahead to 2019, Zuerlein should be viewed as one of the top kicking options in all fantasy settings.
