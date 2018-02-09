Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Expected to be ready for 2018 season

Head coach Sean McVay recently told ESPN LA 710 that he expects Zuerlein (back) to be ready for the start of the upcoming season. "Based on the doctors and everything, and even the way Greg was feeling as soon as he alleviated that pressure with the surgery, we're very positive in terms of Greg being ready to go," McVay said.

Zuerlein played through some sort of back injury last season but was shut down after 14 games and underwent surgery in mid-December. The NFL's highest-scoring player in 2018 was forced to miss the Pro Bowl as a result and seems likely to be sidelined for a significant portion of the offseason program as well.