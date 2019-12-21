Play

Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Expected to play

Zuerlein (quadriceps) is expected to play Saturday against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Rams opted not to sign another kicker ahead of Saturday's contest which seems to indicate Zuerlein's availability. While fantasy owners may want to have a plan in place in the unlikely event the 31-year-old can't play, it's clear the Rams trust their kicker's health in a do-or-die playoff situation against the 49ers.

