Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Full go at training camp
Zuerlein (back) has been a full participant during training camp, Myles Simmons of TheRams.com reports.
Zuerlein, who was a limited participant during the Rams' mandatory minicamp earlier this summer, has returned to full strength after landing on the IR at the end of last season due to a back injury. He made all six of his field-goal attempts during Monday's practice, while potential fantasy owners shouldn't have any concerns with his health at this point.
