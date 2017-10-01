Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Historic showing against Cowboys
Zuerlein connected on seven field-goal attempts and two extra-point kicks during Sunday's 35-30 win over Dallas.
This was a historic performance from Zuerlein, and he's now hit 14 field goals and 14 extra points without missing a kick through four games. It's been a perfect storm for Zuerlein through four weeks, as the Rams have proven capable of moving the ball into scoring position but struggled to score touchdowns. It's worth noting that the upcoming schedule is daunting, though.
