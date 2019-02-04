Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Hits another 50-yarder

Zuerlein (foot) knocked down one of his two field-goal attempts Sunday in the Rams' 13-3 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Zuerlein's misfire came from 48 yards out with five seconds remaining, when the game was essentially already decided. It won't diminish what was another outstanding regular and postseason for the 31-year-old, whose 53-yarder in the third quarter was the second-longest in Super Bowl history. The Rams earned their spot in the big game in the first place thanks to Zuerlein's game-winning 57-yard conversion in overtime against the Saints in the NFC Championship Game.