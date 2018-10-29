Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Hits both field goals against Green Bay
Zuerlein connected on both of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick during Sunday's 29-27 win over the Packers.
The veteran has now hit nine of 10 field goals and all eight of his extra-point attempts through three games this season. The groin injury that cost Zuerlein five contests is clearly no longer a concern, and with the Rams continuing to click offensively, he's set for a strong second half of the season. Zuerlein projects to rank among the best kickers in fantasy moving forward.
