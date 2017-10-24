Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Hits four field goals in blowout win

Zuerlein connected on all four field-goal attempts and converted two extra-point kicks during Sunday's 33-0 win over Arizona.

Zuerein has now converted 21 of 22 field-goal attempts and every extra-point opportunity heading into Los Angeles' Week 8 bye. The Rams' offense is showing no signs of slowing down, so Zuerlein projects to remain a strong fantasy asset in all settings following this week's layoff.