Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Hits four field goals in Week 1
Zuerlein connected on four of five field-goal attempts and converted all three extra-point tries during Monday's 33-13 win over the Raiders.
Zuerlein was on pace for historic numbers before a herniated disc cut his 2017 campaign short, so it's encouraging to see him open 2018 with a big game. Additionally, his setup could be even better this year. The Los Angeles defense projects to tilt field position in the Rams' favor a lot, and head coach Sean McVay is willing to attempt long field goals. For what it's worth, the 46-yard attempt he missed Monday was off the infield dirt at the Oakland Coliseum.
