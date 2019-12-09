Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Hits four more extra points

Zuerlein connected on all four of his extra-point kicks during Sunday's 28-12 win over Seattle. His lone field-goal attempt from 39 yards was blocked.

The veteran is a perfect 33-for-33 on extra-point kicks this season, but he's only converted 75.9 percent of his field-goal attempts. It's a notable drop from his 90.3 percent success rate over the previous three seasons. The Los Angeles offense appears to have found its footing of late and scored 62 points over the past two weeks, so Zuerlein should continue to receive chances and remains a serviceable fantasy asset in the majority of settings -- even with his dip in efficiency.