Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Hits four more field goals

Zuerlein connected for four field goals and made both his point-after attempts during Sunday's 32-16 win over Arizona.

Zuerlein has now kicked multiple field goals in 10 of 12 games and is up to 36 for the campaign. The league record of 44 is held by David Akers, who accomplished the feat for San Francisco in 2011, and that mark is now in serious jeopardy. Zuerlein is obviously locked in as a high-end fantasy asset while chasing a historic season.