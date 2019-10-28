Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Hits lone field-goal attempt in win

Zuerlein kicked a 23-yard field goal and connected on all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cincinnati.

The veteran continues to be one of the most reliable fantasy options, even with the odd down week, such as this mediocre showing against the Bengals. He's connected on 16 of 20 field-goal attempts and hit all 22 of his extra-point kicks this season and projects to continue posting solid numbers.