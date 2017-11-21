Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Just one point
Zuerlein did not attempt a field goal but made his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Vikings.
Zuerlein entered Sunday having tallied 15 points in three straight games, but a stingy Vikings defense restricted him to just one scoring opportunity. Still the league's scoring leader, Zuerlein will hope he's called on more often in this Sunday's game versus the Saints.
