Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Likely returning Sunday

Zuerlein (groin) likely will return Sunday at San Francisco after Cairo Santos was released Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

On Monday, coach Sean McVay relayed "there's a chance" Zuerlein (groin) would be able to return from a four-game absence this weekend, according to Simmons. Santos' release all but confirms Zuerlein will be back in action. As the kicker on the league's third-highest scoring offense, Zuerlein is a must-own, no matter the format.