Rams' Greg Zuerlein: Limited in offseason workouts
Zuerlein (back) was a limited participant in June's mandatory minicamp, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Zuerlein didn't participate in team drills or even practice field goals throughout the entire offseason program, but Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times recently reported that the kicker is nearing a full return to all activities. "As soon as I had the surgery done, I could walk like normal," Zuerlein said after June's organized team activities. "The relief was instant, so I was pleased with that. From there, it was just strengthening all the muscles around it so it's protected, and then having the nerve recover. That's all happened, so I feel great." While the Rams might continue to ease back him back into the fold during the outset of training camp, Zuerlein seems on track to be 100 percent well before the start of the 2018 campaign.
